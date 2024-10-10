The 2024 NHL offseason was truly horrific for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Franchise star Johnny Gaudreau tragically passed away alongside his brother Matthew in a bicycle accident. The organization is still dealing with the loss of the 31-year-old as they begin a new campaign and to make matters worse, one of their other key players in Boone Jenner is now dealing with a long-term injury.

Jenner just had shoulder surgery and there's no timetable for return. Via Chris Johnston:

“The Blue Jackets announce that captain Boone Jenner underwent shoulder surgery yesterday. No specific timetable for recovery provided, but GM Don Waddell hopes that Jenner “can return before the end of the season.”

Here's Waddell's full statement, via the team's website:

“Boone Jenner had successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday. He’ll begin his rehabilitation very soon and our hope is he can return before the end of the season,” said Waddell. “His loss will be felt by our club, but we have a strong leadership group in place and players will be given an opportunity to take on greater roles on and off the ice.”

The injury occurred last week during practice. Jenner had a solid 2023-24 season, scoring 22 goals and supplying 15 assists. Jenner has spent his entire career with the Blue Jackets after they took him in the second round in the 2011 draft. His best campaign came in 2015-16, registering a career-best 49 points, including 30 goals.

Columbus officially begins the season on Thursday evening against the Minnesota Wild. The Blue Jackets finished with a 27-43-12 record last year, which put them at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. The franchise hired a new coach this past summer as well in Dean Evason, who made his mark during an impressive stint with the Wild.

After facing Minny, Columbus is back in action on Saturday against a strong Colorado Avalanche squad.