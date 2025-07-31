By all measures, Tom Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all time. He did so by putting football above all else.

As for 2025 Open Champion Scottie Scheffler, he puts his family before golf. He said as much during a press conference during the Open Championships in Northern Ireland.

“This is not a fulfilling life,” Scheffler said. “It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart…That’s why I talk about family being my priority because it really is. I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf, but if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.”

Scheffler is married to his wife, Meredith, and has a son named Bennett.

For Brady, this concept is foreign to him, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. Brady expressed curiosity at Scheffler's comments in his newsletter, arguing that Scheffler doesn't have to choose.

“Scottie said he’d rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer,” Brady said. “And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected!”

Tom Brady and his approach to life and family.

Brady went on to elaborate on how he balanced career and family.

“For instance, I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football,” he said. “My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused—those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”

Brady played 23 years in the NFL. He won seven Super Bowls, the most for any quarterback. Brady won six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was in a high profile marriage with model Gisele Bündchen, with whom he had two children. They divorced in October 2022.

Brady was also in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan from 2004-2006 that produced a son Jack.