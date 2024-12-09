The Columbus Blue Jackets lost Ivan Provorov to injury on Friday night. Thankfully, it wasn't anything serious and Provorov returned to the ice against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Columbus will need to hope for a similar outcome regarding young forward Cole Sillinger after the game against the Jets.

Sillinger was ruled out with a lower-body injury on Sunday night, the team announced. Sillinger appeared to favor his leg after blocking a shot in the second period. He attempted to continue playing in the third period. However, the team decided to keep him out of the game.

The immediate good news for Columbus is how they ended the game against Winnipeg. The Blue Jackets closed out a 4-1 win over the Jets at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This win snaps a brutal three-game losing streak for Columbus and moves the team to 12-12-3.

Sillinger is one of a few young Blue Jackets stars playing well in 2024-25. He did not score a point against the Jets before leaving with injury. However, he entered play Sunday night ranked fourth among Columbus skaters in points, according to ESPN. Sillinger has four goals and 18 points in 26 games so far.

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger is already an impact player

Cole Sillinger has played a crucial role on a rebuilding team trying to find its identity. He is a former first-round pick who struggled early in his career. This early performance from Sillinger is certainly an encouraging sign for the Blue Jackets.

Sillinger does not play up the lineup, as he occupies the third-line center role. However, he has still found a way to produce points while lacking a true goal-scorer on his wing. He has also found time on the team's second power-play unit. However, he has yet to score a point with the man advantage in 2024-25.

The Blue Jackets have played more competitively as of late. They were on a three-game winning streak before Sunday's win over the Jets. But they went on a run of six wins in their eight games before the skid. Overall, they have won seven of their last 12 contests.

Hopefully, Sillinger avoids a significant injury and can return to the ice without complication. If he is out long-term, it's a brutal blow to his development as a professional. And it leaves the Blue Jackets needing to replace one of their best playmakers. This is a situation Columbus fans must keep their eyes on as information becomes available in the coming days.