The Columbus Blue Jackets dealt with the unfathomable loss of Johnny Gaudreau prior to the 2024-25 season. His tragic passing rocked the entire sports world and has left a hole that may never be truly filled. The Blue Jackets had to prepare for the season without their best player. And so far, their core — which includes Zach Werenski, Kirill Marchenko, and Kent Johnson — has played inspiring hockey.

Columbus struggled out of the gate and was last in the Metropolitan Division in the early weeks. However, the Blue Jackets have turned things around as of late. They have won six of their last eight games entering play Monday. And the Blue Jackets have major wins over the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

This is still a rebuilding year for Columbus. The David Jiricek trade with the Minnesota Wild shows that the team is still focused on the future. In saying that, there are legitimate reasons for fans to have hope in the progress they've seen. Here are the two biggest reasons why Blue Jackets fans should keep their faith in their team.

Zach Werenski has unlocked another gear

Zach Werenski is currently thriving for Columbus amid their recent turnaround. This is nothing new, to be fair. Werenski has established himself as a legitimate top-pairing defenseman. He is also one of the more underrated rearguards in the NHL. In 2024-25, however, he is heading toward heights he has never reached previously.

Werenski entered play on Monday with eight goals and 26 points in 23 games. He is already three goals away from the goal total he put up one season ago. Moreover, he is on track for 29 goals and 93 points this year. This would completely smash his previous career highs, which were both established in 2023-24.

Werenski could certainly improve defensively without a doubt. However, his offense is carrying him toward rarified air. It has historically been difficult for defensemen to maintain a near 100-point pace over a full 82 games. The Blue Jackets would certainly be in a great position if their star blueliner could continue his current form on offense, though.

The Blue Jackets' young guns are finally showing up

Zach Werenski is certainly a driving force for the Blue Jackets. However, he is one of the elder statesmen on Columbus's roster. A team like Columbus can only go so far as their young up-and-coming stars take them. Thankfully for the Blue Jackets, those up-and-coming stars are starting to hit their stride in the NHL.

24-year-old forward Kirill Marchenko is second on the team in points (24) while leading them in goals (10). Kent Johnson struggled with an injury that has limited him to nine games so far. But he has six goals and 12 points in those nine games. Cole Sillenger, Yegor Chinakov, and Dmitri Voronkov are also putting in solid efforts.

These strong performances are backed up by some underlying statistics, as well. For instance, Marchenko leads all Blue Jackets skaters with the highest WAR on the team, according to Evolving Hockey. Voronkov is second behind new defenseman Dante Fabbro for Goals For Per 60 Minutes, as well.

These performances have led to some strong overall numbers for Columbus. At all strengths, the Blue Jackets have the sixth-highest Goals For Per 60 Minutes as a team in the NHL. They also rank fifth in the league in terms of Corsi For Per 60 Minutes.

The Blue Jackets have had a solid core for a while. Now, the pieces seem to be finally falling into place. If things continue, Columbus could surprise some teams and challenge for postseason hockey.