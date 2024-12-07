The Columbus Blue Jackets have found their stride recently. Blue Jackets stars like Zach Werenski have played a vital role in a very impressive run of form for Columbus. However, they received worrying news on Friday night. And they could be without top defenseman Ivan Provorov.

Provorov has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday night's game against the Canucks, the team announced. The Blue Jackets say he suffered a lower-body injury in their announcement. Provorov recorded an assist in a little over eight minutes of ice time before the injury.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.