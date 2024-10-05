The Columbus Blue Jackets have faced the heartbreaking challenge of filling the void left by the tragic loss of forward Johnny Gaudreau. His absence has created not only an emotional gap for his family and teammates but also a significant void in the Blue Jackets' lineup.

In response, the team has taken steps to strengthen their roster. After signing veteran forward James van Riemsdyk to a one-year contract, the Blue Jackets have added more experience by signing former San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year deal, providing another veteran presence to help stabilize the team.

While announcing the deal, Blue Jackets general manager praised Labanc's playmaking abilities via NHL.com:

“Kevin Labanc has been a productive offensive player in this league for several years,” said Waddell. “He has an excellent shot and playmaking ability and given his character we believe he will fit in very well with our group.”

The deal is a one-year pact with an AAV of $775,000.

Kevin Labanc joins his second NHL club

A native of Staten Island, New York, Labanc was taken with the 103rd overall selection in the sixth round of the 2011 Priority Selection by the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts.

Eventually, he was selected with the 171st overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Sharks, with whom he's spent the first eight years of his career. His best statistical season saw him score 17 goals with 39 assists in 2018-19; he also scored four goals with five assists in 20 postseason games as the Sharks reached the Western Conference Final.

After not being retained by the Sharks, Labanc elected to sign a Professional Tryout Agreement with the New Jersey Devils and enjoyed a productive exhibition campaign with six goals. But rather than sign a contract for 2024-25 with New Jersey, he's instead joined the division foe Blue Jackets.

He and his new Columbus teammates begin the regular season against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.