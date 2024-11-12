For the last few seasons, Dante Fabbro has been subjected to trade rumors. Many people around the NHL believed the former Nashville Predators defenseman was a prime trade candidate. As expected, Fabbro's tenure in Nashville has come to an end. However, he wasn't traded. The Columbus Blue Jackets claimed him off waivers.

The Predators are struggling early on after going wild in NHL Free Agency. It makes sense that Nashville would want to shake up their roster a bit. But the seeds for Fabbro's departure go back further than this past summer. And on Sunday, the new Blue Jackets defenseman spoke about the end of his time in Nashville.

“I found myself in an odd-man-out rotation, and more often than not, I was the guy getting called out,” Fabbro told The Athletic. “There was definitely some frustration, but when you go through something like this, you reflect on who you are.

“I used that time in practice to work on things I might not have had a chance to work on, wanted to be as prepared as I possibly could be when I had a chance to come back in the lineup. I didn’t get that chance with Nashville, but now I’m excited to be part of the Blue Jackets.”

Where Dante Fabbro fits in with Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have had a need on the right side of their defense for a while. Columbus has had a lack of right-shot blueliners on the roster given recent injuries. Erik Gudbranson is out long-term after a promising 2023-24 campaign, for instance. Additionally, Ivan Provorov has moved from the left side to the right side.

Fabbro brings stability on the right side no matter where he plays. Claiming Fabbro could allow Provorov to move back to the left side. Jake Christensen could move down the lineup, as well. Fabbo could slot in on the third pairing alongside Christensen or Jack Johnson.

The roster implications of this are certainly interesting. Columbus placed forward Kent Johnson on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. However, he is due back before the end of November. What the team decides to do once he's back is something fans should keep an eye on.

Fabbro has sought a fresh start for some time now. The former top prospect did not work out in Nashville. But he certainly has a chance to improve his stock ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline and NHL Free Agency.