It's been an interesting offseason in Hockeytown thus far. The Detroit Red Wings kept Patrick Kane from exploring NHL Free Agency. But they were relatively quiet until Wednesday evening. Detroit then announced the signing of forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract. This was a move more in line with what was expected from the team coming out of the NHL Draft.

Detroit traded defenseman Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks to clear salary cap space. However, once NHL Free Agency arrived, they were relatively reserved. Until the Tarasenko deal, the highest cap hit they dished out was the $2.5 million spent on goaltender Cam Talbot. The 36-year-old puck-stopper signed a two-year contract with Detroit on Monday.

General manager Steve Yzerman has not scheduled time to meet with the media. As a result, it's safe to assume the Red Wings legend has more moves up his sleeve this summer. With this in mind, here are two potential trade targets for Detroit with NHL Free Agency beginning to thin out.

Dante Fabbro could be a fit

The Nashville Predators won huge in NHL Free Agency. Nashville landed Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei after the market opened on Monday. It was a massive statement made by one of the league's best teams from the second half of the season. And these moves are going to necessitate other transactions.

That's where Fabbro comes in for Detroit. The 26-year-old rearguard was once a top prospect for the Predators. However, he has not lived up to the hype he had as he entered the league. He has certainly shown he can be valuable, but he hasn't carved out a top-four role as expected. With the addition of Skjei, it's hard to see Fabbro finding a regular spot in Nashville's lineup.

The Red Wings can more than afford to take Fabbro on. He has a one-year contract at a reasonable $2.5 million cap hit. He is smart in the defensive end of the ice, and has shown some offensive ability, as well. Fabbro would be an inexpensive addition to the right side of the Red Wings blueline.

Red Wings have had interest in Jacob Trouba

The Red Wings have had an interest in Jacob Trouba since the NHL Draft. In fact, a trade was reportedly in place between the two sides on Saturday. And some believe this deal may still be in place. However, Trouba is not keen on the move despite the Rangers' attempts to move his $8 million cap hit.

Of course, this all depends on Trouba's willingness to accept a move to Detroit. He has a 15-team no-trade clause and is hesitant to leave New York for personal reasons. If he does, though, it'd be a smart move for the Red Wings assuming they don't take on the entire cap hit. Trouba is a physical defenseman who would make Detroit tougher to play against. He certainly walks the line between physical and dirty, but he could help protect Detroit's star players.

The Red Wings struggled when playing against some of the more aggressive teams in the league. Simply put, the Winged Wheel was pushed around too easily in 2023-24. Trading for Jacob Trouba would help make them a tougher team while also improving the right side of their defense. If the Red Wings and Rangers can make a deal work, this would be a move beneficial for both teams.