The Columbus Blue Jackets had a rather disappointing season in 2022-23. The team fell well short of pre-season expectations, and they are looking to bounce back in a big way in 2023-24. Part of that bounce back for Columbus could include a position change for sniper Patrik Laine.

Laine is naturally a winger but played two games down the middle as a center. He suggested the move to then-head coach Brad Larsen after an injury. And Laine's suggestion worked to begin with, as he recorded four assists in two games.

However, the move didn't last long. Laine suffered an injury in practice that kept him out of the final 12 games of the season. That said, Laine is not opposed to playing more down the middle this upcoming season.

“We've talked about it a little bit,” the Blue Jackets forward told the media recently, via NHL.com. “I've been working on quite a bit of stuff, but you never know. I mean, there's always a possibility. It's totally up to what they want, but I'd be open to it.”

Though Laine is open to the move, there may not be room. The Blue Jackets drafted Adam Fantilli with the second overall pick in late June. Furthermore, they added five-year KHL veteran Dmitri Voronkov on a two-year entry-level deal.

Whether Laine stays on the wing remains to be seen. At the end of the day, though, the former first-round pick has had positive interactions with new head coach Mike Babcock. “We had a good talk. [Babcock is] hard but honest, so I respect that,” the Blue Jackets forward said, via NHL.com.