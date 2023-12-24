Sean Kuraly left the game with less than 20 seconds remaining in the first period.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly left Saturday night's game near the end of the first period. The veteran forward took a hit from Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Jake McCabe prior to leaving the ice. As he went down the tunnel, the Columbus bench motioned for medical personnel to assist Kuraly.

The injury created a stop in play. As medical personnel worked, the two teams went to the locker room for the first intermission. The remaining 18.4 seconds of the first period were played prior to the middle frame.

The Blue Jackets announced that medical personnel were summoned as a “precaution.” During the game, they provided an update on the situation. Kuraly suffered an abdominal injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Columbus reassured fans that the 30-year-old's injury didn't appear to be serious. That said, the Dublin, Ohio native was sent to Grant Medical Center to be further evaluated by medical personnel.

Sean Kuraly and his Blue Jackets homecoming

Kuraly began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins. He went to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with the Original Six franchise where they lost to the St. Louis Blues. In 2021, the veteran hit the open market. And he signed a four-year contract with the Blue Jackets that summer.

Kuraly has played parts of three seasons with Columbus. In that time, he has scored 31 goals and 61 points in 182 games. His best goal-scoring seasons are with the Blue Jackets. He scored a career-high 14 goals in 2021-22 and followed that up with 11 in 2022-23.

It is certainly reassuring that Sean Kuraly's injury doesn't appear serious at this time. Hopefully, he can make a full recovery, and return to the ice when he is ready and able to play without complications.