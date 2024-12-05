We finally know who Team USA will take with them to the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament in February. There were some surprises, but Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Zach Werenski wasn't one of them. Werenski had a franchise-record point streak before his team's loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. And he is one pace for a near-historic season.

Werenski is receiving the opportunity to represent Team USA as a pro for the first time. He will join his fellow Americans when their tournament begins on February 12. In the wake of the news, he shared his immediate thoughts in a video shared by Columbus on their social media accounts.

“I'm so honored and so excited to play for USA Hockey at the 4 Nations tournament this year,” Werenski said in the video. “It's the first time in my career there's been a chance to play best on best hockey. I'm just extremely grateful for the opportunity and I'm going to do my best to represent the Blue Jackets, USA Hockey, and hopefully win the 4 Nations this year.”

Zach Werenski is having a career season for the Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski has emerged as a mainstay on the Blue Jackets' blueline. The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native went eighth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He immediately made an impact when he debuted in 2016-17, scoring 11 goals and 47 points. He broke out with a 20-goal season in 2019-20 before recording a career-high 57 points in 2023-24.

Werenski maintained a franchise record point streak of eight games before a shutout loss on Tuesday. During that span, he scored five goals and 16 points for Columbus. Over a full 82 games, the Blue Jackets star is on pace for 27 goals and 89 points on the year.

Werenski heads to an American team loaded with talent. He joins names such as Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes, and Charlie McAvoy on the back end for Team USA. These are some of the best defensemen in the entire NHL. And this defensive group could carry the Americans through the 4 Nations tournament.

If Werenski can maintain his form, he has a chance to be a legitimate difference-maker. He could be an important part for Team USA as they seek their first senior men's top prize since winning Gold at the 1980 Winter Olympics in the “Miracle on Ice.” Let's see if Werenski can help his country to glory when the tournament begins on February 12.