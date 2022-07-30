1 perfect Blue Jays MLB trade deadline deal to make them World Series contenders

The Toronto Blue Jays are enjoying a successful season. They are 10 games over .500 and playing a quality brand of baseball. However, they happen to play in the AL East. As a result, they sit 12.5 games behind the elite New York Yankees. Toronto may not be able to catch the Yankees for the division lead, but they have to start thinking of ways to upset them in a potential playoff matchup. And that begins with the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The Blue Jays need to make something happen. Sure, their roster is already talented. But in order to reach the World Series, they need to make some upgrades. Without further ado, here is the perfect trade for Toronto ahead of the deadline.

The perfect Blue Jays trade deadline deal

Juan Soto? Shohei Ohtani?

Yes, those players would automatically enhance Toronto’s World Series odds. But those trades are too obvious… and too unlikely for that matter.

In this perfect trade we are discussing, the Blue Jays will improve upon their two biggest needs. They already feature an impressive offensive attack, but the Blue Jays need pitching help. The following trade will enhance both their bullpen and starting rotation.

The trade: The Blue Jays acquire LHP Tarik Skubal and LHP Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers for Top prospect C Gabriel Moreno, RHP CJ Van Eyk, RHP Irv Carter, SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo, shortstop Rikelbin De Castro, and OF Yhoangel Aponte.

Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto

Acquiring Tarik Skubal and Gregory Soto would strengthen the Blue Jays overall pitching staff. They have a need for starting and relief pitching so this deal makes perfect sense.

The Tigers shocked the MLB community when it was announced 25-year old Tarik Skubal could be available on the open market. He arguably holds more value on the trade market than anybody not named Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani. He would be a staple in the Blue Jays’ rotation for years to come if they pulled off this deal.

Meanwhile, Gregory Soto has emerged as one of the best closers in baseball. The left-hander has made the All-Star team in back-to-back seasons and is still just 27-years old. Although Jordan Romano would likely remain the closer for Toronto, Soto would profile as an excellent setup man.

Prospect return

Gabriel Moreno is the Blue Jays number one prospect. The catcher features an immensely high ceiling and is considered to be one of the best prospects in baseball.

But to land a 25-year old budding phenom and superstar reliever, Moreno is worth dealing away. The Blue Jays need to do what it takes to build a World Series roster.

CJ Van Eyk is another Blue Jays top 10 prospect who would likely catch the Tigers’ interest. The other four prospects are all players with fairly high ceilings. Yes, 6 prospects is quite a bit. But that would be the price in this potential trade.

Can this trade really happen?

Yes. Last season, the Blue Jays acquired Jose Berrios from a different AL Central team, the Minnesota Twins. This season, they might as well keep dealing in the AL Central. Detroit is going to sell and they want prospects such as Gabriel Moreno in return.

This is a deal I could realistically see coming to fruition. It is possible that Detroit asks for another top 5 Blue Jays prospect. But in the end, Toronto should do what it takes to acquire both Tarik Skubal and Gregory Soto.