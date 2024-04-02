The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Houston Astros Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch this game.
The Blue Jays did not play a good game Monday night. Bowden Francis was the starting pitcher, and he allowed seven runs on 10 hits through 5.1 innings pitched. He was able to strike out seven batters, though. On the offensive side, the Blue Jays could not get anything going… literally. They were no-hit by the Astros.
The Astros got a historic performance from their starting pitcher Monday night. Ronel Blanco threw a no-hitter in just his eighth start of his career. He struck out seven and walked two in the 10-0 win for the Astros. Kyle Tucker and Yainer Diaz led the offense as they each homered twice in the game. Jeremy Pena also added a home run as the Astros collected 12 hits as a team.
Jose Berrios will get the ball for the Blue Jays. Framber Valdez will start for the Astros.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Astros Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline: +136
Houston Astros: -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline: -162
Over: 8.5 (-118)
Under: 8.5 (-104)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Astros
Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT
TV: TSN Direct, Space City Home Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays have their ace on the mound. Berrios was able to shut down a very good Tampa Bay Rays team on opening day. Berrios threw six innings, struck out six, and allowed two runs in the win. He is the ace of the team for a reason, and he showed why. Berrios should be able to keep that going against the Astros, who have struggled offensively to begin this season. As long as he has a similar start in this one, they will cover the spread.
In 2023, Berrios threw 13 innings, allowed just four runs on seven hits, and struck out five against the Astros. He got the loss in one of those games, but both starts were quality. He put the Blue Jays in position to win in both games. The Astros have not hit well to start the season, so Berrios should be able to have another good start.
Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win
Houston has their opening day starter on the bump in this one. Valdez did not have his best stuff on opening day. I would not expect him to have another outing like that. He walked six in that game, and I do not think he is going to be as wild with his command in this game. If Valdez can fix those command issues, he should be able to shut down the Blue Jays in this game.
Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between two aces. The Blue Jays and Astros have their best foot forward, but definitely do not expect another no-hitter. As for picking a winner, I like the Blue Jays to cover the spread. I think this game is going to be very close, and it could easily end up being a one-run game.
Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-152)