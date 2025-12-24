The Seattle Seahawks continue to surge at the right time, and Devon Witherspoon’s third straight Pro Bowl selection reflects both individual excellence and a broader push toward postseason success. While the honor places him among rare company in franchise history, the cornerback made it clear his priorities remain unchanged as Seattle controls its playoff destiny.

The Pro Bowl selection comes days after a pivotal Week 16 overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Rams that pushed the Seahawks into sole possession of first place in the NFC West. At 12-3 with a playoff berth secured, Seattle enters Week 17 with momentum and a chance to strengthen its positioning heading into January.

Despite earning Pro Bowl nods in each of his first three NFL seasons, the Seahawks cornerback downplayed the personal milestone when asked where it ranks among his goals. His response reflected a team-first mentality that mirrors the culture established throughout the locker room under head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a video of Witherspoon addressing his latest accolade while reinforcing the collective focus inside the building.

“It don’t really cross my mind.

“The only thing that crosses our minds is to win.”

That mindset has helped power one of the league’s most consistent defensive units. The Seahawks rank near the top of the NFL in points allowed, and Witherspoon’s influence extends far beyond the box score. His physical style, coverage instincts, and ability to set an early tone have drawn internal praise, with Macdonald frequently identifying him as a spark within the defense.

Injuries limited Witherspoon to ten games this season, yet his presence immediately shifted outcomes upon his return. Seattle’s defense tightened, turnovers followed, and the team surged in the standings during a critical stretch.

With the Carolina Panthers next on the schedule, the Seahawks remain focused on securing the division and maintaining control of their postseason path. For Witherspoon, the accolades can wait. Winning remains the standard, and Seattle’s defensive leader is aligned squarely with that mission.