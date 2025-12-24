Although their fans may have been content with Sunday's NFL Draft-boosting loss to the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs players have no interest in stumbling their way into the offseason. They have the opportunity to disrupt the Denver Broncos' quest for the AFC West title and No. 1 seed in the AFC. Though, unless the squad gets much healthier fast, it could be in for a rough Christmas. Rashee Rice remains sidelined with a concussion.

The explosive wide receiver has yet to return to practice, via Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen, leaving his status for Thursday night's divisional showdown in serious doubt. KC's already shorthanded offense sorely missed his presence against the Titans last Sunday.

Following a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Rice proceeded to make an instant impact. It originally looked as if his return was going to launch the team back into title contention. While he has not quite maintained his star form all the way through, the 25-year-old is still enjoying a highly productive third NFL campaign. He has 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

If Rice is active for this Christmas Day matchup, Kansas City (6-9) could have a chance to surprise the enigmatic Broncos (12-3). He will probably need to log at least a limited practice session on Wednesday to have any shot at suiting up (still in concussion protocol). Though, regardless of his status for this next game, the Chiefs will need him to perform at a high level moving forward.

Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is recovering from ACL and LCL surgery, and all-time great tight end Travis Kelce could retire at the end of the season, putting the team's passing attack in a state of great uncertainty. Rashee Rice could provide the Chiefs and their fans the clarity they desperately seek. He needs to get healthy first, however.