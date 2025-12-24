Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not hold back on his struggles during the 2024 playoffs against the Houston Texans.

That Wild Card game was brutal for Herbert, who was coming off a strong regular season. However, Houston shut him down in the playoffs as he only completed 14 passes out of 32 attempts for 242 yards and one touchdown and four interceptions. This ended the Chargers' campaign in a 32-12 loss.

Herbert reflected on that matchup as Los Angeles prepares for Week 17 of the 2025 campaign after officially clinching a spot in the playoffs. He made his thoughts on that game very clear, making a firm objective that he wants to move forward and be better for the next playoff game.

“No one felt worse than I did after that game. And I think it's important to continue to move forward and realize that it's what happened,” Herbert said, via reporter Kris Rhim.

“It would be crazy of me to deny the truth of what happened and to live in this reality where if I tried to block it out, I don’t think that’s doing any good.”

What lies ahead for Justin Herbert, Chargers

Article Continues Below

Justin Herbert is well aware of his best traits as a quarterback. Knowing how much he struggled in the 2024 playoffs, he will look to set a strong example for himself going into the 2025 postseason.

Herbert has enjoyed a solid regular season throughout the year, having Los Angeles stand out as one of the best in the league. 15 games into the season, he has completed 319 passes for 3,491 yards and 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also added 77 rushes for 461 yards and two touchdowns, becoming more aggressive on the ground.

Los Angeles has an 11-4 record on the season, holding the second spot in the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders while trailing the Denver Broncos. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at fifth place. They are above the Buffalo Bills and Texans while trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Having punched their ticket to the playoffs, the Chargers will look forward to their upcoming matchup in Week 17. They will be at home when they face the Texans on Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET.