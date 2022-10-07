‘Pressure is what you put in your tires’: Alek Manoah hilariously unbothered before MLB Playoffs debut vs. Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays might be a staple of the MLB playoffs, but a certain star of theirs is getting his first taste of postseason action. Alek Manoah has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the American League this season. After the team missed the playoffs in his first year, the righty makes his first playoff start in 2022 against the Seattle Mariners.

So, how does Alek Manoah feel about his imminent playoffs debut for the Blue Jays? Well, the righty seems to treat it like it’s just another day in the office. Manoah recalled an interesting quote from his coaches about the pressures of playing in the MLB playoffs. (via Toronto Sun)

Manoah: “I’ve had some coaches who have said pressure is what you put in your tires. This is just baseball. Just have to go out there and have some fun.”

The Blue Jays’ season has been a rollercoaster for fans to follow. Their season is characterized by long hot and cold stretches from the roster. One month, they’ll be decimating their competition, the next month, they’re on a losing streak so bad they fired their coach from it. Still, Alek Manoah remained a consistent force for them through thick and thin.

Game 1 of any series is always important, and it’s even more important for a three-game series. The loser of the first game faces two straight elimination games just to get back to the fight. If the Blue Jays want to stop the Mariners’ playoff story dead in its tracks, they’ll need Manoah to be at his peak form for Game 1.