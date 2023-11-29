Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins is showing his support for shortstop Bo Bichette heading into 2024, amid trade rumors

The Toronto Blue Jays have been underachievers of late, being swept in the American League Wild Card Series in two consecutive years. Fans are losing confidence in the organization and do not know quite what to expect in MLB free agency. Despite these unsettling circumstances, it is crystal clear that the Jays should not entertain the idea of starting over.

Trading away All-Star level talents like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette would take this drifting squad completely off the trajectory towards significant success, at least in the immediate future. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal doesn't think the team benefits from rebuilding, especially since the players in question are young themselves.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is seemingly confirming that stance with his latest comments, which specifically refer to Bichette. “He's a really good player, we’re very fortunate to have him and he’s our shortstop,” Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reported Tuesday.

That is the type of affirmation fans are likely looking for regarding the former second-round pick. Bichette batted .306 with 20 home runs while slugging .475 in 135 games for the club in 2023. He is a model of offensive consistency and is an integral part of this lineup. There is no attainable alternative who is more appealing than the 25-year-old right now.

Despite spotty defense and a mediocre on-base percentage, there is too much upside to his game. It is difficult to comprehend the Jays surviving a deep AL in 2024 without the Orlando, Florida native. Atkins has some tough decisions to make this winter, but keeping Bo Bichette is not one of them.