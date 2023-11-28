The Blue Jays are unlikely to trade either Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette despite rumored interests from other teams in the offseason.

The Toronto Blue Jays, like all other teams in the big leagues, have business to do in the offseason. But just don't expect their plans to include parting ways with either Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette via trades, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“The Blue Jays are getting calls on first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as well as Bichette, according to major-league sources who were granted anonymity in order to speak freely. However, it makes little sense for the Jays to move either star when they are under pressure to win and believed to be pursuing Shohei Ohtani. Granted, neither Bichette nor Guerrero has signed a contract extension, and both are two years away from free agency. But good luck to the Jays finding a replacement at Bichette’s level for 2024, or one with the promise of Guerrero.”

The Blue Jays have made the MLB playoffs in three of the last four seasons and in each of the last two campaigns.

Although all those postseason adventures ended in wild-card round exits, the future is still very bright for Toronto, mainly because of Guerrero and Bichette, who are controllable assets until at least the end of the 2025 MLB season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has two more years of arbitration eligibility, while Bichette is on a three-year deal he signed with the Blue Jays for $33.6 million last February.

It's going to be extremely tough and would require the Blue Jays a tremendous front-office feat if they are to pull off a trade involving either Bichette or Guerrero without suffering a net loss in terms of on-field production and promise as Rosenthal mentioned.