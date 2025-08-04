The Toronto Blue Jays got a much-needed boost to their playoff push when they acquired former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, and now his return to the big-league rotation is on the horizon. Bieber, who’s working his way back from Tommy John surgery, has a clear rehab schedule set in motion.

Manager John Schneider confirmed that Bieber will make his next appearance on Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo, likely followed by one more rehab start before a final evaluation is made. SportsNet’s Shi Davidi posted the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with Schneider. The injury update is already creating buzz in Toronto, especially with the club holding a narrow lead in the AL East.

“Shane Bieber will make his next rehab start Saturday with triple-A Buffalo, said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Expectation is Bieber will have another rehab start after and then ‘go from there' on next steps, he added.”

Bieber arrived in Toronto on Friday after being traded from Cleveland just ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline. He made the drive himself and met with the manager, new teammates, coaches, and medical staff. Since then, he has thrown one rehab outing in the Blue Jays system, going four innings with one run allowed on three hits, no walks, and five strikeouts. He tossed 52 pitches, 38 for strikes — an encouraging sign for a team aiming to solidify its rotation depth heading into the final 49 games of the 2025 season. That strong performance has positioned Bieber to make a meaningful impact on the Blue Jays and their push toward postseason glory.

Prior to the deal, Bieber had shown strong velocity and command in simulated games with the Cleveland Guardians, reaching up to 94 mph. Upon arriving in Toronto, the medical staff implemented a conservative ramp-up plan to help him build endurance gradually. The expectation is to limit him to 4–5 inning starts initially, especially if he returns in mid-to-late August—potentially during the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates that begins exactly two weeks from now.

The Blue Jays, now sitting at 65-48, have seen their AL East lead shrink as the Boston Red Sox continue to surge. The timing of Bieber’s return could prove crucial. A healthy arm rounding into form by late September may provide the stability needed to finish strong and secure the division. Boston has posted an impressive 19-6 record over its last 25 games, tightening the race atop the American League East.

The former Guardians ace joins a staff anchored by Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, and Kevin Gausman, forming what could be one of the more formidable rotations in the league—if health holds. Toronto’s front office viewed the deal as a calculated deadline move, trading prospects for proven upside. With depth options like Max Scherzer, Yariel Rodriguez, and Jeff Hoffman also available, the Blue Jays are positioning themselves for a deeper October run built on experienced arms and rotational flexibility.

As the dust from the 2025 MLB trade deadline settles, this could go down as one of the biggest swings made by any contender. If Bieber stays on track, his return has the potential to be a game-changer for Toronto, with the Blue Jays playoff push possibly riding on the arm of their newest ace.