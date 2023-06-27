The San Francisco Giants are currently in Toronto for a three-game series away from the Bay Area that kicked off Tuesday night. Of course, that meant a reunion of sorts with one of the players that had a key role in helping define Giants baseball in the last decade, and that's no other than Brandon Belt.

The Toronto Blue Jays infielder/outfielder definitely felt excitement over the prospect of facing his old team. He even hilariously said that he hopes to “embarrass” the e family of San Francisco starter Logan Webb.

Brandon Belt says he most looks forward to facing Logan Webb in their upcoming series against the Giants “I don’t want to hurt his feelings, but I just want to embarrass his whole family.” pic.twitter.com/QFNmDoWkTD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 27, 2023

Brandon Belt will have to wait for his faceoff with Webb, who is slated to take the mound in the second game of this series at Rogers Centre. Webb will toe the rubber this coming Wednesday night carrying a 7-6 record and a 3.16 ERA through 16 starts so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

The 35-year-old Brandon Belt played his first 12 years in the big leagues with the Giants, beginning in 2011 until 2022. He signed with the Blue Jays in January 2023 for a one-year deal worth $9.3 million. His future with the Blue Jays beyond the 2023 MLB season is something that will generate more interest down the road, especially since there's always a chance that he goes back to the Giants and don San Francisco colors again.

During his time with the Giants, Brandon Belt hit .261/.356/.458 with 175 home runs and 584 RBIs across 1,310 games and 5,079 total plate appearances. He was on two Giants teams that won the World Series in 2012 and 2014.

Prior to the series opener against the Giants, Belt was hitting.284 with four home runs and 17 RBI this year.