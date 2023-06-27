The San Francisco Giants are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays as the two teams begin a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Giants are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They have won eight of their last 10, and they are on a nine game road winning streak. They sit just 2.5 games back from first place in the NL West. Patrick Bailey has played well since being called up as he is batting .323 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 29 games played. J.D Davis has been good all season for the Giants. He is batting .285 with an OPS of .832 and leads the team in RBI. Michael Conforto leads the team in home runs with 12. On the pitching side of things, the Giants are led by Logan Webb. He has a 3.16 ERA and 12 quality starts. Camilo Doval has 22 saves on the year.

The Blue Jays play in the toughest division in baseball, so every game is important for them. They are 43-36, but sit in fourth place in the AL East. Toronto has won two straight series against the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics. Bo Bichette is having an MVP season as he leads the team in batting average, home runs and hits. Bichette also has an OPS of .855. Valdamir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in both RBI and OBP. On the mound, the Blue Jays are led by Kevin Gausman. He has a 3.10 ERA, 11.6 K/9 and 1.16 WHIP in 16 starts this year. Jose Berrios leads the team in wins with eight. Jordan Romano is 23/26 in save opportunities this season.

Ryan Walker will start for San Francisco while Kevin Gausman starts for the Blue Jays.

Here are the Giants-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Blue Jays Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-140)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Giants vs. Blue Jays

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, SportsNet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants will be opting for an opener in Ryan Walker in this game. Walker is having a great season, but he will not be extended past two innings. In fact, I would be surprised to see him finish two innings as he has done that just two times in 15 appearances. However, San Francsico has one of the best bullpens in the MLB. The Giants' bullpen is 11th in ERA, seventh in WHIP, first in strikeouts and first in saves. Their bullpen is more than capable of getting the job done, and with an offday Monday, the Giants are fully rested. If each relief pitcher does their job, San Francisco will cover the spread.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Gausman has been the Blue Jays best pitcher all season. He has 127 strikeouts on the year which is second best in the MLB. His 11.6 K/9 is third best in the MLB. In his 16 starts, Gausman has only allowed nine home runs, so he does a very good job keeping the ball in play. San Francisco is top-10 in the MLB in home runs, so Gausman will have his work cut out for him. The Giants have also struck out the third most times in baseball. Gausman has strikeout stuff, so San Francisco will be in trouble in this game. If he can keep the long ball to a minimum and continue pitching as he has all season, the Blue Jays will cover the spread.

as mentioned before, the Giants are using an opener in this game in Ryan Walker. Not sure if it is a bullpen game, or if someone like Sean Manaea is going to be extended out of the pen. No matter who it is, the Blue Jays should be able to hit. Toronto is one of the rare teams with equal splits. They bat .264 agaisnt both left and right-handed pitching. If the Blue Jays can get hot in this game, they will cover the spread.

Final Giants-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

With Gausman on the mound, and the Blue Jays playing at home, it is hard to bet against them. The Giants are playing very well, and are on a long win streak away from home, but it has to end at some point. I think it ends in this game with the Blue Jays winning and covering the spread.

Final Giants-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: -1.5 (+116), Under 9 (-115)