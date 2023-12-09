Toronto Blue Jays fans are in complete shambles on social media after Shohei Ohtani decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hype reached an all-time high in the MLB as rumors were running rampant regarding Shohei Ohtani. Many reporters incorrectly claimed he'd be signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. Instead, the two-way superstar signed a 10-year $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blue Jays fans were confident that Ohtani would come to Toronto. But now, the entire fanbase is basically in shambles. They missed out on two of the biggest names in baseball, Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. Additionally, it didn't help that the constant rumors misled them either.

To make matters worse, nearly everyone is making jokes at their expense as well. The internet is truly a ruthless place.

Blue Jays fans thinking about the 30 minutes Shohei Ohtani signed with them pic.twitter.com/KEoZWKCawG — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 9, 2023

It's just a brutal day for Blue Jays fans. Many of them believed they were going to land Shohei Ohtani. For the most part, it appears much of the fanbase is upset with the misleading reporting.

“F*** you Jon Morosi and JP Hoornstra.”

Blue Jays fans are in a similar situation San Francisco Giants fans were in last season when it came to Aaron Judge. They don't seem upset with Ohtani's decision to sign with the Dodgers.

“They are an absolute dis-service to the game of baseball. Pathetic.”

Just a brutal day for one fanbase. Meanwhile, Dodgers fans are through the roof. Additionally, New York Yankees fans are just glad Shohei Ohtani isn't signing with a divisional rival.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how the Blue Jays handle the rest of the offseason. Maybe the front office makes a big trade to improve the starting lineup. We'll see how it plays out, but Toronto is not a happy town right now.