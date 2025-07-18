Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell earned her third career All-Star appearance. While her teammate, Caitlin Clark, will not participate in the WNBA All-Star Game, Mitchell is still feeling pressure to perform. She and Aliyah Boston have the honor of playing in the All-Star Game in front of their home crowd in Indiana.

The Fever have not hosted WNBA All-Star Weekend in franchise history. This weekend is a big deal not only for the team itself but its stars. Clark is upset that an injury will keep her out of the action, but Mitchell is ready. She spoke to reporters at an event about her perspective on Indiana hosting All-Star Weekend.

“I feel grateful, I feel great,” Mitchell said. “I feel happy that my family and my friends are able to come. It's close for us because I'm from Cincinnati, so a lot of us get to connect, reconnect through basketball. It's just fun, it's a good experience and I'm grateful, I'm grateful I'm here.”

Mitchell may play third fiddle when it comes to the Fever's stars, but she is vital to their success. Clark and Boston get most of the praise for their offensive talents. However, the veteran's defense leads the way on that end of the floor. Despite Boston being on a tear lately and Clark earning MVP consideration when she is healthy, Mitchell is the team's leader in points per game.

Thanks to the guard's consistency, the Fever were able to win the Commissioner's Cup. Now, their goal is to find their way into the upper echelon of the league standings. However, Mitchell is going to stop and enjoy being an All-Star this weekend.

She and Boston heard their names called by Clark during the All-Star draft, putting them on the same team for the game on Saturday. Mitchell could even replace Clark in the 3-point contest if she wants to truly show out in front of her home crowd. Regardless of what happens, the veteran guard is happy to be an All-Star and will enjoy playing the game in Indiana.

