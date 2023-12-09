The baseball world is losing its mind after Shohei Ohtani signs with the Dodgers in free agency for a mind-boggling $700 million.

After all the rampant speculation and plane-tracking, Shohei Ohtani is signing with the team many believed he would choose all along. The Los Angeles Dodgers are indeed the winners of the most highly anticipated superstar sweepstakes in MLB history, but boy did it cost them a pretty penny.

The entire baseball world is exploding in disbelief after news of the record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract broke on Saturday afternoon. The hitting and pitching sensation gets it all, joining one of the best teams of the last decade and earning more money than the combined payrolls of several MLB franchises.

Although the Dodgers were the favorites to land Ohtani from the onset of free agency, the Toronto Blue Jays appeared to be on the verge of pulling off a massive heist on Friday. Thousands of fans believed the two-time American League MVP boarded a private jet traveling from California to Toronto. Subsequent reports further convinced the masses that a signing was all but official.

Now, Blue Jays fans have gaping wounds that will need tending to for at least the remainder of the offseason. Meanwhile, LA fans are rejoicing as they now have one of the most star-studded top halves of a lineup the game has ever known. In addition to bringing with him a career .274 batting average, 171 home runs and .922 OPS, Shohei Ohtani gives the Dodgers a premium starting pitcher (after the 2024 season).

There has never been more pressure on this franchise to win a 162-game season World Series title. Though, $700 million ought to ease some of Ohtani's stress.