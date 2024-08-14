The Toronto Blue Jays may have taken a comfortable 6-1 win on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, but this victory did not come without its fair share of controversy. During the top of the seventh inning, George Springer got himself ejected from the ballgame after heatedly protesting the officials' decision not to overturn a non-call on a hit-by-pitch with the count at 1-2.

Upon closer look, it did seem as though the baseball grazed the area around the top of Springer's left foot near the ankle. But the officials did not deem this to be the case and ruled the pitch from Angels reliever Kenny Rosenberg as a ball instead, despite the Blue Jays' decision to challenge.

Springer was on his way to first base in anticipation of a free pass due to a hit-by-pitch, but instead, what he got was an early trip to the showers after home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez decided that enough was enough after the Blue Jays right fielder's vehement protestations. Nonetheless, the 34-year-old right fielder knows that his actions in the heat of the moment warranted the punishment he received — all the while not excusing the umpire's missed call.

“I know the rule. He knows the rule. I was just kind of in shock at that call. If you argue the call on that situation, it's an automatic ejection. I get it,” Springer said, per ESPN. “I don't need to see the replay. I'm not going to say it didn't hit me if it didn't hit me. I know it hit me in the foot, but it is what it is.”

If George Springer had a second chance, he, of course, would have wanted to take that free trip to first base. But more than anything, the Blue Jays right fielder regretted exploding the way he did in anger as he wants to set a better example for his children.

“I've got to be better. There's kids in the stands, and I don't want my sons to see me get that mad.”

George Springer, Blue Jays find rare bright spot amid disappointing 2024 season

After a few years of finishing among the best teams in the AL East, the Blue Jays are projected to finish last in the division even after their win over the Angels on Tuesday. At 56-64, they will need to leapfrog five other teams in their final 42 games to make the postseason — an extremely difficult task.

Nonetheless, taking care of business against teams as bad as the Angels are would go a long way towards their bid to, perhaps, rescue their season. George Springer, in particular, will have to play a huge part if the Blue Jays were to right the ship.

Springer is currently in the middle of the worst professional season of his career. He is slashing .221/.301/.368 — the worst marks of his career in all three categories. His power production has tapered off significantly, and his overall value has tanked as a result. But there could very well be some positive regression in store for him given his track record.