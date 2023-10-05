Just like many Toronto Blue Jays fans, Jose Berrios has not moved on completely from the season-ending loss of his team to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at the hands of the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their American League Wild Card series. It is still too early for the pain to go away. Following their 2-0 loss to the Twins, Berrios looked back on perhaps the series' most controversial moment that could still be the talk of the town for the next weeks and even months.

Berrios got the nod to start in Game 2 and was pitching well, but John Schneider decided to take him out in the fourth inning after Berrios allowed a walk to Royce Lewis. Berrios was replaced by Yusei Kikuchi, but the plan backfired on Toronto, with the Twins scoring two runs before the end of the said frame. While he understands the pitching change, Berrios still couldn't hide his disappointment over it (h/t Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic).

“We had to give all we got in this game,” said Berríos, who appeared near tears. “That’s what I did. I was trying my hardest, pitch by pitch. In that fourth inning, I started the inning walking the guy, we don’t have (much) room to give (the Twins) a chance, so, I understand the move, so I have to deal with that.”

Asked if he understood the reasoning behind it, Berríos said, “Honestly, I don’t know. But other than that, I can’t control that. So like I say, I did my best, first 12 batters. So that’s what it is.”

In the three innings he was on the mound in Game 2, Berrios got charged with just a run on three hits while striking out five Twins hitters.

The pitching-change decision aside, the Blue Jays also suffered from their anemic offense that couldn't solve Minnesota's pitching in the series. All told, they only generated a run in the Wild Card round, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Matt Chapman combining for just 4-for-23 and two walks.

It is going to be a long offseason for the Blue Jays.