Kevin Gausman spoke on the Blue Jays' chemistry going into 2024

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering a big season in 2024, hoping to get the monkey off of their back and have some postseason success for the first time with this core of players, and starting pitcher Kevin Gausman spoke on the team chemistry so far in Spring Training.

“We've always been a close-knit group,” Kevin Gausman said, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network. “We do a lot of cool things away from the field to get the families together. … I'm probably as close with everybody in this room as I've ever been.”

Gausman has been a great signing for the Blue Jays, and he was a finalist for the Cy Young award last season. The problem for the Blue Jays has been the lack of postseason success over the last two seasons.

The Blue Jays have been a wild card team for the last two years, and they have failed to win a game in the postseason in those seasons, getting swept by the Seattle Mariners in 2022, and the Minnesota Twins in 2023.

Things will not get easier this season for the Blue Jays, as the American League East is still very strong. The Baltimore Orioles are a young team that just added an ace in Corbin Burnes, while the New York Yankees added Juan Soto. The Tampa Bay Rays still have talent as well.

On paper, the Blue Jays are very talented as well. It will be interesting to see if the team can get back to the playoffs, potentially beat out the Orioles, Yankees and Rays for the division, and have some success in October this time around.