Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is giving credit to two former players for helping him work on his game.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette says a couple of former baseball players have inspired him to play better. Bichette says Barry Larkin and Troy Tulowitzki worked with him to improve his defense, per MLB Network.

The young shortstop says Larkin and Tulowitzki have helped him with his throwing mechanics and defense while playing in the infield over the course of the last year. Bichette says he's now working on the mental aspect of his game heading into the 2024 season.

Bichette has been a mainstay for the Blue Jays over the last several seasons. The shortstop has played in at least 135 games for the last three seasons in Toronto. In 2023, the shortstop had a .306 batting average, with 20 home runs and 73 runs batted in. The Blue Jays finished the season with a 89-73 record.

Toronto needs a strong season again from Bichette. The Blue Jays missed out on the sweepstakes to get Shohei Ohtani, despite putting together a strong financial package for him. Toronto is in arguably the most competitive division of the American League, with the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and other teams jockeying for position in the AL East.

It certainly doesn't hurt to have Larkin and Tulowitzki in your corner. Larkin spent several seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, and entered the Hall of Fame in 2012. Tulowitzki spent more than a decade in Major League Baseball, playing for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and the Blue Jays. He is a five time All-Star.

The Blue Jays start their spring training games on February 24. Toronto takes on the Philadelphia Phillies in their first contest.