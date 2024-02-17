Kevin Kiermaier loves Toronto.

Kevin Kiermaier quickly became a fan favorite with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 — and the Gold Glove winning center fielder is coming back for more this season.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract to remain north of the border for at least one more Major League Baseball campaign. And his latest comments prove the profound impact the city of Toronto has had on him and his family.

“Toronto treated me like a king last year,” he told reporters on Saturday, including MLB Network's Jon Morosi. “My wife was crying her eyes out when we left [after] last year. She didn’t want to leave. My kids loved it. They talk about the CN Tower all the time. They can’t wait to go back.”

Kiermaier had a great first season with the Jays, winning his fourth Gold Glove and maintaining a .256 batting average over 129 games. Although he terrorized the AL East dwellers as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays from 2013-22, he's been making positive contributions both on and off the field since he joined Toronto.

Kevin Kiermaier will be welcomed back to Blue Jays with open arms

It was a tough couple of months for Blue Jays fans after the team watched Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto sign elsewhere — especially after it truly seemed like the latter might land in Toronto. But Kiermaier's energy is infectious, and he's turned into a key asset for the club and a player that fans love to cheer for.

After a disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, there is a ton of pressure surrounding this organization as it looks to make another run similar to 2015 and 2016.

Considered a World Series contender over the past few seasons, Toronto has failed to win a single playoff series since 2016. And patience is running thin — both from the fanbase and internally.

But having players like Kevin Kiermaier — who contribute on the field and make a difference off of it — are crucial to success. And he again will be a key piece for a Blue Jays core that is running out of time to win games when it counts.