Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays have a clear plan on how they want to attack free agency.

The Toronto Blue Jays struck out on their big swing for Shohei Ohtani. However, that doesn't mean the Blue Jays won't compete for the postseason this upcoming campaign.

To get their however, Ross Atkins admitted Toronto still needed to make a few roster adjustments. Atkins said the team is exploring upgrades at outfield and designated hitter, but that the Blue Jays aren't limited to adding at just those positions, via Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

Atkins did preface his comments by saying he likes the roster the Jays have already put together,. However, it's clear even the general manager wants to add a few more bats to the lineup.

Blue Jays bedlam

Toronto finished last season ranked 14th in the league in runs scored (746) and 16th in home runs (188). While their batting average (.256) ranked eighth in the majors, it's clear the Jays need a bit more pop.

After missing out on Ohtani, the Blue Jays have gone out and signed Kevin Kiermaier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Both will help defensively, but neither player is necessarily known for his offense.

The Blue Jays do have a ton of star power in their lineup. A top of the order in George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the scariest in the entire league. But a batting order runs nine deep. Toronto wants a bit more continuity and consistency across their order.

Toronto still has plenty of time to make a splash in free agency. With a clear plan in mind, the Jays are ready to kick their 2024 playoff push into hyperdrive.