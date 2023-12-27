Isiah Kiner-Falefa is reportedly set to join the Toronto Blue Jays after spending the 2023 season with the New York Yankees.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is headed to Toronto. The former New York Yankees infielder and the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, sources tell Robert Murray of FanSided.

It has been a frustrating offseason for Blue Jays fans. Toronto was linked to both Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani, however, Soto was ultimately traded to the New York Yankees and Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kiner-Falefa is still a solid addition, though. He offers defensive versatility and is a respectable hitter from the right-side of the plate.

What Isiah Kiner-Falefa brings to Blue Jays

The 28-year-old can play all over the diamond. He not only has infield experience, but Kiner-Falefa used to play catcher and even saw time in the outfield in 2023. Toronto will likely utilize him in the infield but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time in the outfield once again as well.

Offensively, Kiner-Falefa owns a career .261/.314/.346 slash line to go along with a .660 OPS. Prior to joining the Yankees in 2022, Kiner-Falefa played for the Texas Rangers. He won a Gold Glove award with Texas in 2020 and even spent time as Texas' starting shortstop.

Kiner-Falefa is still capable of starting if necessary. However, a versatile/utility role may be his best option moving forward. The Blue Jays could move him around and if anyone goes down with an injury, Kiner-Falefa can start in their place if necessary.

Toronto still has decisions to make in MLB free agency. They have been connected to outfielder Cody Bellinger. The recent signing of Kevin Kiermaier may lead to Toronto going in a different direction, but they are still open to the idea of signing Bellinger.

The Blue Jays are hoping to make another playoff run during the 2024 season. Any moves they make prior to Opening Day will go a long way in determining how they fare in 2024.