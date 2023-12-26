The Blue Jays may have just re-signed Kevin Kiermaier, but they still have interest in going out and signing Cody Bellinger.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been heavily involved in the rumor mill to kick off the offseason, and they made a solid under-the-radar move on Tuesday by re-signing Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year, $10.5 million deal. That would seemingly rule them out of the race for one of their rumored top targets, but it turns out that may not necessarily be the case.

Among the players Toronto has been interested in is Cody Bellinger, who had a really strong 2023 campaign with the Chicago Cubs. The Blue Jays made it clear entering the offseason that they would be looking to bring in some outfield help, and just because they re-signed Kiermaier doesn't take them out of the running for Bellinger, although it sounds like they will have a tall task when it comes to beating the Cubs for his signature.

The Blue Jays still have interest in free-agent CF/1B Cody Bellinger, but the Cubs certainly have a greater need, and desire, to bring Bellinger back to Chicago. https://t.co/2ddqfvwsKd — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 26, 2023

While the Blue Jays still have a need for help at the outfield spot after bringing Kiermaier back, their need isn't as pressing as the Cubs. Bellinger was an everyday starter for Chicago last season, and if they are unable to re-sign him, they are going to have to go out and find someone else to take his place in the lineup, which is going to be easier said than done.

Bellinger profiles as a really strong fit for the Blue Jays, and after they missed out on Shohei Ohtani, they are going to do some spending in an effort to add some more star power to their roster. Bringing Bellinger on board would certainly help in that department, and it will be interesting to see who of Toronto or Chicago ends up winning the race for Bellinger.