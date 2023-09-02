The Toronto Blue Jays are desperately chasing a chance at the playoffs this season. They sit 2 and a half games away from a Wild Card spot; not an ideal place to be, but they're at least in striking distance. However, Toronto might lose one of their key starters late into their playoff push.

During the Blue Jays' shoot-out against the Colorado Rockies, catcher Danny Jansen exited the game with an injury. It already looks bad before the initial prognosis was announced. Now, Toronto has announced Jansen's injury: the catcher has a fractured finger, per Keegan Matheson.

“Danny Jansen has a fractured right middle finger. #BlueJays”

That's not a good thing for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is one of the team's better power hitters, posting a .776 OPS with 16 HRs and 51 RBIs. In addition, Jansen's work behind the plate cannot be understated. Depending on the severity of the fracture, Jansen could be out for a significant time of time.

Jansen is just the latest in a string of Blue Jays position players to hit the injury list. Before Friday, SS Bo Bichette and 3B Matt Chapman all went to the IL with various injuries. This is unfortunate timing for Toronto, as they're trying to chase the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card race.

After last season's heartbreaker in the Wild Card round, the Blue Jays are in real danger of disappointing once again, this time in more brutal fashion. Can they weather through these injuries and try to knock out the Rangers and Mariners?