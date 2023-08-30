The Toronto Blue Jays are seeing their season slowly fade away and a loss to the lowly Washington Nationals certainly didn’t help the cause. Toronto's loss on Tuesday dropped them to 3.5 games out of the American League wild card spots.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider knows that every game from here on out is important. He hopes his team does too.

“We all know that every loss and every win is at a premium right now. Every loss sucks,” Schneider said, via Keegan Matheson. “It’s a quick turnaround. We need to be ready to roll tomorrow.”

The Blue Jays finish off a three-game set with the Nats on Wednesday before traveling to Denver to face the Colorado Rockies. It's the start of a six-game road trip against the worst team in each league. Should the odds stay in Toronto's favor, they should return home on Sept. 8 closer to or in a wild card position.

The loss of Bo Bichette does hurt the Blue Jays but they have enough talent to compensate. They need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to start swinging a hot stick. He has been much better as of late and currently has a 10-game hitting streak.

The Blue Jays have one of the best all-around rosters in the MLB and should be a playoff team, as they were in 2022. The fact that Toronto has to fight just to get into the playoffs shows how competitive the league is. With a month left in the season, the Blue Jays have their work cut out for them if they want to return to the postseason.