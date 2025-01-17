The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the finalists to land star pitcher Roki Sasaki. But as they wait for his decision, the Blue Jays has traded for a speedy outfielder from the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto has acquired Myles Straw, the team announced. They'll also receive cash and international bonus pool money in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, the team announced. The Blue Jays got $2 million in international cap space, via Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, making a run at Sasaki a bit more manageable.

Now that does not mean a Sasaki signing is imminent. In fact, the Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to already have a deal in place with him. However, whether it be Sasaki or any other international star, Toronto has more money to work with.

They also have a brand new outfielder to fit into their lineup. After beginning his career with the Houston Astros, Straw has spent the past four years with the Guardians. Over 366 games in Cleveland, he hit .240 with three home runs, 75 RBI and 56 stolen bases.

Straw fell out of favor with the Guardians though, as he was placed on waivers in 2024. After remaining with the organization, he appeared in just seven major league games.

But it wasn't long ago that Myles Straw showed true potential. In 2023, he hit .238 with 29 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He had 32 RBI and 21 stolen bags the year prior, while earning the first Gold Glove award of his career.

Based off of his 2024 season, it's fair to wonder what Straw's immediate role in Toronto will be. There are some question marks in the outfield, meaning he could perhaps have an immediate role. Even if he is coming off of the bench, the Blue Jays will surely value Straw's wheels.

If the Blue Jays actually somehow landed Sasaki, this trade might be forgotten. Regardless, Straw is a sensible, cheap addition for Toronto who will bolster their outfield while bringing some speed into the lineup.