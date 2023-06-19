Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr is one of the best in the game in his own right, but that doesn't stop one from dreaming about teaming up with other superstars. Vladdy was recently asked in an interview with insider Chris Henderson about his “dream” infield, but he couldn't include any teammates. Needless to say, it was full of talent.

Here is the clip, courtesy of Talkin' Baseball:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was asked to put himself in his dream infield using current players but no teammates 2B – José Altuve

SS – Fernando Tatis Jr.

3B – Manny Machado

C – Sean Murphy (via @See_Hendo) pic.twitter.com/d1CeVAXnwr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 19, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manny Machado at third base, Fernando Tatis Jr at shortstop, Jose Altuve at second, and Sean Murphy behind the dish. Not bad. Two San Diego Padres stars, a reigning World Series champion with the Houston Astros, and a catcher for the Atlanta Braves. For what it's worth, Tatis Jr is now playing outfield after the arrival of Xander Bogaerts, but the youngster is doing a phenomenal job in right.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr meanwhile would be at first, of course. The slugger is having a solid season with a .283 average, but the home run numbers are down. He's gone deep just nine times and hasn't hit a bomb at home for over 200 days. Nevertheless, Vladdy is still producing offensively, he's just not leaving the ballpark as often as usual. Unfortunately, the Jays are struggling though, currently sitting at 39-34 and 11 games out of first place in the highly competitive American League East.

For what it's worth, it's unlikely Guerrero ever gets to play with any of these guys, but it's always fun to see what players a fellow superstar respects and admires the most.