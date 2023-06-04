The New York Mets fanbase's slow descent into madness continues. After falling well short of expectations in 2022, many expected the team to bounce back this year. They retained most of their free agents, and even added an elite ace in Justin Verlander. Unfortunately, things aren't exactly going according to plan for Buck Showalter's squad. They are just 30-29 in the season. Their latest loss was a tragic one: giving up a go-head double to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the top of the 9th of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a career .373 hitter with runners in scoring position in the 9th inning or later#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/y0lDO4kHoW — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 3, 2023

If you're wondering why Buck Showalter and the Mets pitched to Vladimir Guerrero Jr, then you're not alone. Everyone was confused with the decision to pitch to Vladdy, especially with one out left and Cavan Biggio on deck. Showalter addressed this decision, saying that he trusted his closer David Robertson to get the out, per Jon Heyman. Unfortunately, it didn't work out.

“Robby got ahead of him. I thought he could expand the zone,” Showalter said in explanation later. “I trusted Robby there. He hit a ground ball where [ Mets third baseman Brett Baty] couldn’t catch it. “I considered [walking Guerrero], obviously,” Showalter added. “It didn’t work out so it’s something that’s going to be critiqued… He got a groundball where he couldn’t catch it.”

To be fair, Guerrero Jr was struggling coming into his fateful at-bat against the Mets. He was a measly 2-for-14 before the top of the ninth. Also, David Robertson got ahead of Guerrero in the at-bat, he only needed one more strike to retire Vladdy. Unfortunately for them, the Blue Jays start came in clutch.

The real tragedy of the game, though, was the Mets' abhorrent hitting rearing its ugly head again. Robertson gave up the winning run, yes. However, that could've easily been nullified if any of New York's hitters were able to hit… anything at all. Their awful hitting has been a big issue all year long. Stars like Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil have struggled heavily this season.

The Mets' wonderful pitching can only mask their hitters' incompetence so much. At some point, the New York hitters need to actually do their jobs.