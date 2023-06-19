The San Diego Padres have been a disappointment, but the last few weeks have been encouraging on all accounts. More specifically, Fernando Tatis Jr. has returned to form and once again become one of the best players in the game. With Tatis making the transition to the outfield, he has now made quite a few highlight-reel plays, including a game-saving outfield assist on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Fernando Tatis Jr’s last 15 games: 21 hits

5 HR

11 RBI

6 SB

.375/.478/.768

1.246 OPS And he’s been the best defensive right fielder in all of baseball. He’s back to being a top 5 player in the sport.

pic.twitter.com/UgzBf2EMSi — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) June 19, 2023

As the stats show, his bat has come back to life, but this throw prevented the tying run from scoring and ultimately gave the Padres the 5-4 victory on Sunday. After the game, manager Bob Melvin got brutally honest about the play of his superstar (h/t Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego).

“He looks like he's been playing out there for 10 years.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Catcher Austin Nola, who picked the throw and made the tag in another impressive display of skills, also was in awe of the throw (h/t Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune).

“It was a missile. I just opened my glove and the ball went in there. Tati (made) an excellent throw. He’s been putting it right on the money.”

Tatis missed the entire 2022 season with injuries and then an 80-game PED suspension, and the Padres elected to move him to the outfield in hopes of preserving him. Well, it has worked wonders, and this isn't the first time Tatis has made an eye-opening throw in the outfield.

At this rate, Fernando Tatis Jr. should easily be one player selected as an All-Star for the Padres.