Sometimes the Home Run Derby can mess up a player's swing but if you're asking Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who won the festivities in Seattle, it likely helped him.

While the Toronto Blue Jays star had a quiet first half with just 13 homers, Vladdy erupted at the derby and hit a total of 72 bombs at T-Mobile Park and he's clearly carried over that confidence into the second half. Guerrero took a 2-2 breaking ball from Arizona Diamondbacks righty Ryne Nelson on Friday and hit it a mile into the left-center field stands at the Rogers Centre. Take a look. via MLB.com:

Vladdy knew it was gone. That's a very good sign for the Blue Jays, who need their slugger to get going from a power standpoint. Yes, he is hitting .274 which is very respectable, but his ability to go deep is vital for Toronto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr put on a clinic in the Pacific Northwest. In the first round, he left the yard 26 times and easily moved past Mookie Betts, who had just 11 homers. In the semis, Guerrero edged out hometown favorite Julio Rodriguez 21-20 before beating Randy Arozarena in the final.

The HR Derby could very well be what he needed to get his mojo back when it comes to doing what he does best: Hit taters. Reaching 32 long balls like he did in 2022 is still realistic if Guerrero can get hot.

In the end though, what's most important is that he's producing offensively on a daily basis for the Blue Jays, who will be looking to find some consistency in the second half and worst case scenario, lock down a Wild Card spot.