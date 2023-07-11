The Guerrero Family now has two MLB Home Run Derby champions after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the 2023 title Monday night. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger put on a show from beginning to end of the event at T-Mobile Park in Seattle to duplicate the feat his father, Vladimir Guerrero, pulled off 16 years before.

“I don't remember much about 2007. However, I feel very happy, very proud that my father and I both won the Derby,” the newly crowned MLB Home Run Derby champ said after the competition, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was barely challenged in the opening round where he eliminated Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, 26-11. That the difference between Guerrero'sand Betts' output was bigger than the Dodgers second baseman's total home runs in the quarterfinal spoke volumes about why the Blue Jays first baseman was considered among the top contenders to win the Derby.

In the semifinals, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has 13 homers in the 2023 MLB season so far, edged out Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, 21-20, to set himself up for a finals showdown against Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays. Guerrero also dominated that matchup, as he came away with 25 home runs to just 23 by Arozarena.

The Guerreros are the first father-and-son tandem to win the Home Run Derby, and it's a feat that may not be replicated for a long while. The senior Guerrero won the 2007 Derby in San Francisco where he topped the likes of Alex Rios, Matt Holiday, Albert Pujols, Prince Fielder, and Ryan Howard.