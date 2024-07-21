Toronto Blue Jays veteran infielder Joey Votto is opening up about his return to Major League Baseball. Votto is telling friends he expects to be back on the diamond in August, per USA Today. Votto has spent pretty much the entire 2024 campaign on the injured list for Toronto.

The Blue Jays would love to have Votto back soon. The veteran also wants to get back into the lineup in time for a series with the Cincinnati Reds, his old team. That Blue Jays-Reds series is scheduled for August 19-21, per USA Today.

Toronto has fallen apart this season after having success in the American League over the last few years. Toronto sits in dead last in the American League East, with a 44-54 overall record. Toronto is the only team in the division with a losing record heading into Sunday's games. The club is 16 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

It wasn't supposed to be this way for the Blue Jays this year. The team was ever so close this past offseason to signing Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani ended up going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That seemed to set off a chain reaction for the team of negative developments. Injuries soon decimated a Blue Jays pitching rotation and bullpen. The team lost Alex Manoah for the year. Votto has also been out, dealing with a bad ankle and back.

Joey Votto is nearing the end of his MLB career

Votto hasn't played a game this season for Toronto. The veteran is one of the most experienced players in MLB, and the Blue Jays could surely use his leadership and voice in their clubhouse. The team is looking for any answer as it tries to salvage a disappointing 2024 campaign. Toronto actually still has time to push toward a .500 record, with months still to go in the season.

In his career, Votto has a staggering amount of at-bats, with more than 7,000 to his name. He has played only in a Reds uniform, so it makes perfect sense that he would love to go up against his old team in August. Votto has 2,135 hits in his career, along with a .294 batting average.

The first baseman is a 6-time MLB All-Star, with each appearance coming as a member of the Reds. He was also the National League MVP during the 2010 season. While many might say his best days as a player are behind him, Votto clearly wants to prove his doubters wrong. Blue Jays fans are hopeful that he will soon get a chance to play with their team.

Toronto is in action on Sunday, against the Detroit Tigers. The first pitch is at 1:35 Eastern.