Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani found the plane confusion in his free agency process amusing.

Shohei Ohtani's foray into free agency was a momentous occasion. Thus, it wasn't a surprise when MLB insiders, such as Jon Morosi, went as far as to track a flight to Toronto that purportedly had Ohtani on board just to get an inside track on which team the 29-year old superstar would sign for before he put pen to paper on a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This, however, was quickly disproven. The flight, as millions would soon come to discover, was carrying Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec and his family on board instead of Ohtani. Morosi even had to pen an apology for his reporting mistake. Where was Ohtani when all of this hullabaloo transpired, one might ask. The answer, quite frankly, is hilarious.

Shohei Ohtani, according to Blake Harris of Inside The Ravine, told SNLA that he was “just chilling at home with his dog” when the flight tracking madness was happening, and all the while everyone was going crazy over whether or not he was in the plane, he “thought it was funny”.

This, however, didn't end up being something to laugh about for the Toronto Blue Jays contingent. The Blue Jays front office must have been very confused while reports of an impending meetup between them and Shohei Ohtani were making the rounds. There were also reports swirling during that time saying that the Blue Jays were ahead of the Dodgers in negotiations, which turned out false, of course.

Ohtani's free agency was already must-see TV in the first place, for a few reasons. For one, fans and pundits alike couldn't wait to see just how expensive it would take for a team to secure the 29-year old superstar dual threat's services. Secondly, any team that will be getting him will be getting a legitimate superstar both at the plate and on the mound, boosting their championship chances considerably.

Little did the Dodgers, and the entire MLB fanbase know that one of the most hilarious moments of free agency will come from reporters' over-eagerness in breaking the news of his signing, tracking the incorrect flight in the process much to Shohei Ohtani's delight.