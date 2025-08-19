The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a surprise 5-2 loss to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night in the start of a three-game series at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but that's not what many Toronto fans are concerned about their team.

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not able to finish the game due to a lower-body issue, as he exited in the fifth inning due to a reported tightness in his hamstring. Guerrero Jr. made a couple of great defensive plays leading to his departure from the game, with Ty France replacing him in the batting order in the top of the fifth frame.

Toronto manager John Schneider, however, appeared to allay fears about Guerrero's injury by saying that the five-time All-Star is doing “all right,” per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

“It was after that stretch, obviously,” Schneider added. “At this time of year, everyone is kind of grinding a little bit, and that just irritated his hammy. It's just tightness.”

Before he left, Guerrero went just 0-for-2, but he had an RBI in the second inning when George Springer scored after the 26-year-old Canadian-Dominican grounded out.

The MRI will give the Blue Jays a clearer picture of the extent of Guerrero's injury, with Schneider and the team hopeful that the former Home Run Derby champion will be back in action sooner rather than later, especially given the rapidly approaching 2025 MLB playoffs.

“I trust him, and he knows himself really well,” Schneider said. “We can't afford to lose him for an extended period of time, so it was partially precautionary, too. Hopefully, he's good to go in the next day or two. He's obviously really important to our lineup.”

So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, Guerrero is batting .298/.396/.498, while leadin the Blue Jays in home runs with 21 to go along with 69 RBIs.

The Blue Jays have been among the hottest teams in baseball since the MLB All-Star break, as they have overtaken the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East standings. Despite the loss to the Pirates, Toronto's 73-53 record is five games better than the rest of their rivals in the division.