The 2024 campaign has been a nightmare for the Toronto Blue Jays, and one guy who has come to personify their struggles is shortstop Bo Bichette. After he emerged as one of the best players at his position in the game over the past three seasons, Bichette has been absolutely awful for Toronto this season (.223 BA, 4 HR, 30 RBI, .597 OPS).

Bichette's fall from grace has been staggering, and as a result, trade rumors have swirled around him and fellow star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. While it sounds like Guerrero wants to stay in town, Bichette is reportedly open to getting traded off of the Blue Jays, even going as far to tell his friends that he'd “welcome” a trade to a new team.

“Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has told friends that he would welcome a trade, while first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. badly wants to stay in Toronto and is open to signing a long-term extension.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays appear to be headed towards a split

When he's playing up to his potential, Bichette is one of the best shortstops in the game. For whatever reason, though, things have just not clicked for Toronto this season, and it could result in them being sellers at the trade deadline. If that is the path they pursue, it seems likely that Bichette will be one of their biggest names dealt.

Prior to this season, Bichette had been an All-Star in two of the past three seasons, while finishing no worse than 16th in the American League MVP race in each of those campaigns. Bichette led the AL in hits in both 2021 and 2022, while also hitting at least 20 home runs in all three of those seasons too.

Sometimes, players need a change of scenery, and that seems to be the case for Bichette, as he's been a shell of himself this year. Where he ends up going would be as good as anyone's guess, but given his upside, it's safe to say there'd be no shortage of suitors for him on the trade market from playoff hopeful squads.

Whether Bichette ends up getting his wish remains to be seen, but given the circumstances, it seems like a trade would be the best outcome for all parties involved. As a result, Bichette's status is worth keeping a close eye on as the upcoming trade deadline draws near.