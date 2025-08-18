The Toronto Blue Jays may soon be getting a major reinforcement — just not quite yet. Outfielder Anthony Santander, who’s been sidelined since May 29th with left shoulder inflammation, is progressing in his rehab and is now set to rejoin the club in Miami during the upcoming series against the Miami Marlins. While he won’t be activated immediately, this marks an encouraging development in his recovery timeline.

The Santander injury update was first reported by Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling, who shared the news Monday on X (formerly known as Twitter). Zwelling noted that Santander has remained in Toronto in recent days to focus on his swing mechanics and will link up with the team later this week.

“Anthony Santander (shoulder) is working through his hitting progression in Toronto; he’ll meet up with the Blue Jays in Miami this weekend to continue ramping up.”

The 30-year-old switch-hitter is recovering from a subluxation suffered in early May while diving for a ball. Initially placed on the 10-day injured list, Santander was later moved to the 60-day IL in July after inflammation lingered. Until now, the timeline for his return had remained murky. This week’s update, however, signals a potential turning point.

Santander has begun hitting off a tee and continues to make steady progress through his hitting program. While no official return date has been set, the team is aiming for a late August or early September comeback — aligning with the crucial stretch run. His presence during the series against the Marlins is viewed more as a key step in his rehab progression than an indication of an imminent return to the lineup.

For the Blue Jays, the timing couldn’t be more critical. With a 73-52 record, Toronto sits atop the AL East standings in 2025 and holds the best mark in the American League. Leading the Boston Red Sox by five games and the New York Yankees by 5.5, the team is in prime position to secure both the division title and a potential top-two seed heading into October.

Even without Santander, the lineup has held strong thanks to contributions from George Springer, Addison Barger, and others. But adding a healthy, power-hitting presence like the Venezuelan switch-hitter could elevate the team’s ceiling. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto in January after a breakout 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles, where he launched 44 homers and tallied 102 RBIs en route to an All-Star nod and Silver Slugger award.

Santander’s early struggles — hitting just .179 through his first 50 games — raised questions about the return on Toronto’s major offseason investment. But with his rehab trending in the right direction and September on the horizon, he’s now on track to rejoin a Blue Jays team not just fighting to secure just the AL East, but also determined to make a serious run at its first World Series title since 1993.