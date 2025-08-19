The Toronto Blue Jays are one of Major League Baseball's best teams, but are 5-5 in their last ten games. The recent struggles got worse when All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a hamstring injury. Blue Jays manager John Schneider has Ty France to fill the open spot, but the organization held its breath.

Guerrero Jr. and Toronto's medical staff worked closely since the injury to figure things out. The first baseman underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Luckily for the team, Guerrero Jr.'s hamstring did not tear or sustain any long-term damage. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal conveyed news from Schneider that Guerrero Jr.'s injury is minor.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s hamstring MRI revealed ‘just inflammation, which is good' manager John Schneider said,” Rosenthal reported. “Unlikely available tonight but could return in the next few days.”

The Blue Jays don't necessarily need Guerrero Jr. back against the Pirates. Toronto's offense has been on a tear recently under Schneider, leading to blowout wins. However, the first baseman has a big role to play in the Blue Jays' season as a whole and how legitimate their title chances are. Fortunately for him, his absence should come to an end by the end of the week.

Toronto made a big commitment to Guerrero Jr. when he signed his contract extension. He and his teammates helped the Blue Jays rise to the top of the league and are one of the favorites to make a deep playoff run. For now, though, Schneider has to turn to his backup to fill in at first base for the time being.

Toronto traded for Ty France as part of a bigger deal with the Minnesota Twins. He was not the centerpiece, but the first baseman's fielding skill can help bridge the gap until his All-Star teammate returns. Luckily for Schneider, he won't have to do so for very long.