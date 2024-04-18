The Blue Jays face the Padres in San Diego! Our MLB odds series has our Blue Jays Padres prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.
The Blue Jays have gotten off to a decent start with a 10-9 record up to this point in the season. The team has struggled when it comes to their bats and then their pitching has also been sub-par up to this point in the season. They just lost a game that snapped a four-game winning streak. Daulton Varsho, Justin Turner, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the heavy hitters behind the plate, while Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi have been their best pitchers up to this point in the season. Toronto has been solid despite not excelling on either offense or defense.
The Padres have been decent to start the season with a 10-9 record so far on the season. The key has been their offense this season where they rank top five in offense behind the plate. Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, and Jake Cronenworth have been the biggest keys behind the plate and why the Padres have started better than most thought before this season started. This start was after they went through a massive fire sale in the offseason after a disappointing season last year. Their pitching needs to be better and they added Dylan Cease to bolster that lineup with Michael King, but they still need to get better after losing both Seth Lugo and Blake Snell in the offseason.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Padres Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -102
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Padres
Time: 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
TV: Sportsnet
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays are putting Yariel Rodriguez on the mound where he has an 0-0 record, a 2.64 ERA, and a 1.64 WHIP. Through 3.2 innings in one game, Rodriguez allowed four hits, one run, one home run, two walks, and six strikeouts this season. The Rockies won the game that he appeared in, despite him only appearing in 3.2 innings. His appearance in this game also means that it will be a heavy bullpen game. Last season, Rodriguez was in Japan in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. This will be a big start for him with how well the Padres have been playing on offense.
The offense for the Blue Jays has started off slow with a team batting average of .233 after finishing last season ranked eighth with a .256 batting average. Daulton Varsho and Justin Turner lead the team in almost every important offensive category. Turner leads the team in batting average at .333, in RBI at nine, in OBP at .424, and in total hits at 18. Varsho then leads the team in home runs so far this season at four. The Padres could be a good team for their bats to get back on track a bit after some of their struggles.
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Padres are starting Matt Waldron to start on the mound. He's started out the year with a 0-1 record, a 3.14 ERA, and a 1.47 WHIP. Through 14.1 innings, he has allowed 15 hits, six runs, six walks, and one home run this season. He also has a total of 16 strikeouts on the year. He has appeared in three total games so far this season and the Padres have gone 0-3. In his last start, he pitched five innings and allowed three hits, on one run, with four walks and four strikeouts. Last season, Waldron was okay at best, despite a 1-3 record, he had a 4.35 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. Waldron has a good matchup against the Toronto offense because it has been very inconsistent.
The Padres' offense has started the season red-hot. They are fifth in team batting average at .258 after finishing last season with a .244 batting average. The offense is highlighted mainly by Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jake Cronenworth. Merrill leads the team in batting average at .333 and OBP at .405. Cronenworth leads the team in RBI at 14, but due to a calf injury will most likely miss this game. Tatis Jr is right behind Cronenworth with 13 RBI and then leads the team in home runs at five and in total hits at 23. Their offense can compete with any team in the MLB and they have a good matchup in this game against the Blue Jays.
Final Blue Jays-Padres Prediction & Pick
The Blue Jays have been too inconsistent as a team to trust in this spot. The Padres have been great on offense and that should be able to carry them in this spot because the Blue Jays are going to use their bullpen mostly. Toronto's offense has a good matchup against Waldron for San Diego, but this game comes down to trust and there's more to like with San Diego. Trust the Padres and their offense to cover and get this win at home.
Final Blue Jays-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres +1.5 (-184)