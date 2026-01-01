After securing the biggest upset victory of the College Football Playoffs so far, Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes were feeling themselves.

Alumni like Michael Irvin were going absolutely crazy on the sidelines, Mario Cristobal had a special moment with Jimmy Johnson, and fans in Miami began looking ahead to the future, where the Hurricanes will face off against either Ole Miss or Georgia in Arizona.

While Miami would absolutely be fine to take on either opponent, given that very few fans expected them to make it this far in the first place, for Beck, a showdown against Georgia would hold special importance because of his past experience with the school, where he studied from 2020-24. Asked about taking on his old team on such a massive stage by ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Beck attempted to play it cool but couldn't hide his excitement about his first game against Georgia.

“Yeah man, it's hard. When you know when you when you look at you know the College Football Playoff bracket came out, it's I mean, it's hard not to look forward to the games,” Beck told Scott Van Pelt.

“I mean, you look at the bracket you look at the way that things could pan out and now obviously, you know have having beat Texas A&M and now having beat Ohio State and you know earning the right to go play out in Arizona in the semi-finals, It's hard not to you know, look up look forward to that and you know, see the, you know, see the two teams that we could end up playing. So I'm super excited for this team and the opportunity to play in the semifinals, and whichever team, you know, is able to win that game, you know, we'll go in and prepare, and we'll make the most of it.”

Despite just barely making it into the CFP in a controversial committee decision over Notre Dame, the Hurricanes now find themselves just two wins away from their first national championship since 2001, a mark not seen since Irvin was 35 years old. While achieving that goal with a win over Ole Miss would be more than acceptable to most, for Beck, getting a win over Georgia along the way would be the ultimate full-circle moment for the 23-year-old QB from Jacksonville, Florida.