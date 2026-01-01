The Green Bay Packers made an intriguing move, claiming defensive back Trevon Diggs following his release from the Dallas Cowboys. Diggs rejoins Micah Parsons in Green Bay, who the Cowboys traded away before the season began. However, this is not the only familiar face Diggs will encounter as he prepares for life with the Packers.

“One important connection: At Alabama, Trevon Diggs’ secondary coach, helping him make the transition to CB, was Derrick Ansley. Ansley is now the Packers defensive pass game coordinator,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport pointed out on Wednesday.

Diggs was a star with the Crimson Tide before heading to the NFL in 2020. He was seen as a potential first-round pick at the time. However, he ended up going in the second round to the Cowboys.

Article Continues Below

Diggs has had an interesting career to this point. He broke out in 2021, his second season in the NFL. After picking off three passes as a rookie, he collected 11 interceptions in 2021. He helped the Cowboys finish 12-5 and win the NFC East. Unfortunately, their season ended in the postseason against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

The former Cowboys star is looking to aid his new team in their quest for a Super Bowl. The Packers are locked into the NFC's seventh seed after they lost the NFC North title to the Chicago Bears. At this time, it appears as if Green Bay and Chicago could meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Diggs is certainly hoping for a fresh start. Having coaches like Ansley in the building can definitely help him get his groove back. The Packers close out the 2025 regular season on January 4th against the Green Bay Packers.